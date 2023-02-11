Ukraine invasion one-year anniversary

February 24th will mark a year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. And to mark the occasion, U.S. President joe biden will be travelling to neighbouring Poland , even as Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky rallies European Nations to arm his troops in efforts to defeat the Russian onslaught. So are there any gains in this conflict, who has benefitted from the war so far, is the West supplying Ukraine with weapons, fanning the war or causing a distraction? WION's Eric Njoka speaks to Robert Bell, a distinguished professor of the practice at the Georgia Institute of Technology, for a perspective.