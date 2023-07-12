Ukraine gets more security guarantee from NATO; Ukraine returns with more arms, no membership

At the NATO summit on Wednesday, the United States and its partners presented new security guarantees for Ukraine that are intended to strengthen its long-term defences against Russia as Kyiv works to join the alliance. A day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised as "absurd" a reluctance to issue an invitation or timeframe for Ukraine's membership into NATO, there is now the possibility of long-term security from members of the world's most potent military alliance.