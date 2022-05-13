Ukraine conflict: Russian-controlled territories vs Ukraine’s counter-offensive

Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been fighting for nearly 80 days now as troops on Kremlin’s order make advances into Ukraine’s territories. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have been ordering their troops for offensive and counter-offensive in different cities including Kyiv, Mariupol, Kherson and others since the Russian troops marched into Ukrainian territory on February 24 this year. Russia successfully occupied Ukrainian regions in a battle that has been going on for months now. Notably, Luhansk and Donetsk were the regions in Ukraine that were already occupied by Russia before February 24. Which other territories have Russia occupied? And where does Ukraine hold back Russian troops?