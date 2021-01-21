UK stars from Ed Sheeran to Elton John raise alarm over post-Brexit music tours

Jan 21, 2021
More than 100 British musicians, from pop and rock idols including Ed Sheeran, Sting and Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to classical stars such as conductor Simon Rattle, have said tours of Europe by British artists are in danger because of Brexit.
