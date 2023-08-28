UK: Rishi Sunak faces transparency questions related to wife Akshata Murty's Infosys shares

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Prior to his trip to India for the G20 meeting next month, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is involved in a new conflict of interest dispute amid claims that his family would profit financially from the post-Brexit trade arrangement that the two nations are now negotiating.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos