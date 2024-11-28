British police have announced an investigation into associates of Mohamed al-Fayed, the late owner of Harrods, over allegations of their involvement in facilitating his alleged sexual abuse and rape of female staff members. On Wednesday, London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that the inquiry was prompted by renewed public appeals and recent media reports, which led 90 individuals to come forward with allegations. Watch to know more!
UK Police Launch New Probe Into Associates Of Late Harrods Boss Al-Fayed | World News | WION
