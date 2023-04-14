UK PM Rishi Sunak not sure if migrant law can be implemented before elections

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak announced that he was making the issue of migrants arriving on small boats his top priority. Many conservative leaders were expecting a swift end to this problem but now Sunak fails to guarantee whether his pledge will be fulfilled by the next general election. While labeling the situation as a complicated problem Sunak said it is very important to him personally well number 10 is prepared for legal challenges to a draft piece of legislation on migrants arriving on boats. Sunak made these comments while giving an interview to an online platform.