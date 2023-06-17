UK Panel: Boris Johnson took job without vetting, a clear breach

Boris Johnson was accused on Friday of a new breach for taking a newspaper columnist job without waiting for required ethics vetting. Remember, the former British prime minister quit parliament last week over a finding that he misled lawmakers about covid lockdown parties. The Tories are divided over whether to endorse the findings of a panel of lawmakers that he deliberately misled parliament over parties at his office during the pandemic. Johnson started his working life in journalism, sacked by the Times newspaper for making up a quote. He went on to have a career at the daily telegraph, whereas a Brussels correspondent, he lambasted the EU in vivid, if not always accurate prose. He later pursued parallel media and political careers as editor of the Spectator magazine and as a member of parliament. Before becoming prime minister, he wrote a column for the daily telegraph. That column often saw him criticized for his views, and he was accused of islamophobia.