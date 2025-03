UK MP Lord Karan Bilimoria has called for an early conclusion of India-UK FTA. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said, 'We need to do this deal & 'this FTA will bring trade to $100 bn. Let's do the deal". Lord Karan Bilimoria is a member of the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the UK Parliament. Born on November 26, 1961, in Hyderabad, India, Karan Faridoon Bilimoria is a British-Indian businessman and of Zoroastrian Parsi descent. He termed the attack on the Indian High Commission by Khalistani extremists as 'completely unacceptable'. The Khalistani extremists were involved in the attack on the Indian High Commission in 2024. He also lauded the role of the 2 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UK.