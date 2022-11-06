UK: Liz Truss' 11-metre effigy torched at bonfire night in Edenbridge

Published: Nov 06, 2022, 09:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Even though Liz Truss resigned as the Prime Minister of UK, many Britons still seem to be holding a bit of a grudge. A giant effigy of Truss was torched at UK's bonfire night at Edenbridge. Watch the video to know more about it.
Read in App