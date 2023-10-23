UK: Home Secretary Suella Braverman wants explanation of MET response over protests

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Home Secretary Suella Braverman will question Sir Mark Rowley, the head of the Metropolitan Police, on the force's handling of protesters who shouted "jihad" during a London demonstration in support of Palestine.

