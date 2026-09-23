/UK health officials warn of escalating youth Ketamine health crisis

Published: Sep 23, 2026, 18:05 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 18:05 IST
Health officials in the UK are warning of an alarming surge in recreational ketamine misuse among teenagers and young adults, with children as young as 13 suffering from "ketamine-induced uropathy" (ketamine bladder). Sustained use of the Class B drug causes severe bladder shrinkage, ulceration, and incontinence, forcing NHS trusts to establish specialist clinics to treat irreversible urinary tract and kidney damage in young users.