LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
Global Summit Dubai
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
Oscars
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Global Summit Dubai
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Oscars
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
UK Foreign Secretary to deputise for Boris Johnson
Apr 07, 2020, 08.40 AM(IST)
Follow Us
With Boris Johnson in intensive care, Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, has been asked to step up “where necessary” and run the country during the biggest public health crisis in a generation.