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Uganda National Team player David Owori beaten to death | Wion Sports

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 21:01 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 21:01 IST
Uganda National Team player David Owori beaten to death in Kampala. Owori, 28, was a regular in the national team and captain of club side SC Villa.

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