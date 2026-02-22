/U.S. Warships Close In On Iran: Trump's 15-Day Ultimatum

Tensions spike as U.S. warships close in on Iran following President Donald Trump’s 15-day ultimatum. Trump has warned Tehran that “really bad things” could happen if a new nuclear deal isn’t reached within the deadline. The U.S. military buildup includes aircraft carriers, advanced fighter jets, and multiple warships, signaling maximum pressure on Iran. Tehran has responded with strategic warnings, military drills, and threats of retaliation, raising fears of a possible conflict in the Middle East.