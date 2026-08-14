/ U.S. State Departmentraises Funds for African White Minorities

The U.S. State Department has announced a funding opportunity for a research project focused on hateful rhetoric and violence affecting minority communities in South Africa. The proposed programme aims to document incidents, assess access to justice and examine whether minority communities receive equal protection. Reports say the funding could total around $1 million, with Afrikaners specifically identified among the communities to be studied. The development comes amid growing tensions between Washington and Pretoria over U.S. concerns regarding the treatment of South Africa’s white Afrikaner minority.