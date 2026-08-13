/U.S. Leads New Anti-Cartel Bloc, as Hegseth Vows 'ISIS-Style' Ops Against Cartels

The United States is expanding its campaign against drug cartels across Latin America as Colombia joins the U.S.-led Americas Counter-Cartel Coalition. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Colombia has authorised joint military operations targeting terrorist organisations and narco-terror networks. Hegseth also signalled a more aggressive approach to cartel networks, comparing the planned campaign with tactics used against ISIS and al-Qaeda. The latest move could significantly deepen military and intelligence cooperation between Washington and Bogotá.