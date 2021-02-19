LIVE TV
Two policemen shot dead at terror attack in Srinagar, India
Feb 19, 2021, 04.40 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Two policemen died after being shot at close range by a terrorist in Srinagar. The incident, the second such in three days, was captured on CCTV cameras located in the area.
