Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia

Mar 06, 2021, 05.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
"just setting up my twttr" - the first ever tweet on the platform is up for sale after Twitter boss Jack Dorsey listed his famous post as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
