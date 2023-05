Turkiye is headed into round two of the high stake Presidential elections after the first round ended inconclusively. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan missed the required 50% by a whisker. His main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu came in second with 44% of the votes. Many pre-poll surveys expected Kemal to dethrone Erdogan after 20 years. But, when that didn't happen reports started floating around of electoral malpractice.