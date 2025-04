Turkey's historic Hagia Sophia Mosque is undergoing renovation in a bid to protect its domes from seismic activity. The new phase of restoration for 1,500-year-old landmark includes reinforcing its domes. Officials overseeing the project have said that reinforcing the main dome and half domes will involve replacing the worn-out lead coverings and upgrading the steel framework as well. They also added that the restoration will be carried out in a manner which will allow worshippers to pray inside the mosque. Watch in for more details!