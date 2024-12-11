President-elect Donald Trump has announced an investment incentive promising expedited permits and approvals.
This includes environmental clearances, for those investing $1 billion or more in the U.S. Economy.
President-elect Donald Trump has announced an investment incentive promising expedited permits and approvals.
This includes environmental clearances, for those investing $1 billion or more in the U.S. Economy.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.