/Trump under siege: Pete Hegseth slams impeachment as sabotage | US midterms & White House showdown

Donald Trump's administration faces a new political storm after Democrats captured both chambers of Congress in the 2026 US midterm elections. War Secretary Pete Hegseth is fighting back against eight articles of impeachment introduced by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie. In a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth called the impeachment push a political spectacle, accused his critics of sabotage and claimed they were politicising America's military. Meanwhile, Trump has questioned the midterm results without providing evidence of electoral wrongdoing. The president also defended Hegseth during a surprise White House press briefing, attacking Massie and CNN. Is congressional oversight being confused with an attack on America's armed forces? And who will control Washington when Democrats take over Congress? Watch as we examine the escalating confrontation on WION's THE VERDICT.