/Truth Social sells faster access to Trump's posts for $100,000 a month

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 18:59 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 18:59 IST
Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social is monetising access to its data through a paid service called Truth API. The service gives subscribers faster access to public posts from top accounts, including Trump’s, potentially allowing financial firms to react to market-moving statements ahead of other users. Reuters reports that Bloomberg and two trading firms have signed up, with subscriptions costing up to $100,000 a month. The arrangement has drawn scrutiny over market fairness and potential conflicts of interest.