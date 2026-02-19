/Trump Tariffs: Brad Sherman Questions Trump On India Tariffs, Flags Russian Oil Double Standards

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 17:00 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 17:00 IST
US Congressman Brad Sherman raised concerns over trade policy and sanctions consistency, questioning President Donald Trump on tariffs involving India. The lawmaker also pointed to what he described as potential double standards related to Russian oil imports, highlighting the broader debate in Washington over trade, energy flows, and geopolitical strategy. The remarks add to ongoing discussions about US economic measures and their global implications.