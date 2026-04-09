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Trump’s Approval Hits Rock Bottom Amid Rising Gas Prices

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 09, 2026, 23:15 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 23:15 IST
Donald Trump’s approval rating on gas prices has plunged as fuel costs rise sharply. The backlash is growing, with voters frustrated and divisions emerging within Republicans.

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