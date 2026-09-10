/Trump Promises Each $5,000 from Treasury of Dreams

US President Donald Trump has promised a $5,000 “dividend” to every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans retain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. Trump presented the proposal at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, saying the payment would be linked to the country’s economic performance. The funds, he said, would have to be spent within the United States. The proposal could cost more than $1 trillion, with estimates putting the total around $1.3 trillion depending on eligibility. Questions also remain over how the payments would be funded and whether Congress would approve the plan. With the November midterms approaching, Trump’s $5,000 promise adds a major economic and political dimension to the Republican campaign. Watch the full report for the latest on Trump’s proposed “dividend,” the potential cost and what it could mean for the 2026 US midterm elections.