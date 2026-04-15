/Trump-Pope Leo Clash Explodes: 'Weak on Crime' Jibe, No Apology Amid Global Backlash

Published: Apr 15, 2026, 24:15 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 24:15 IST
A rare and intense public clash has erupted between US President Donald Trump and Pope Leo, with Trump calling the pontiff “weak on crime” and refusing to apologise despite mounting backlash. The row deepened after Trump shared—and later deleted—controversial images depicting himself in a Christ-like form. The dispute stems from sharp differences over the Iran conflict, highlighting a growing divide between political power and moral authority on the global stage.