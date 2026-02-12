/Trump-Netanyahu meet in 'secret': US president keeps diplomacy door open, plan B ready

While U.S. President Donald Trump is insisting on continuing talks with Iran, his 'secret' meeting with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has raised eyebrows. So far, Israel has not officially ruled out the possibility of striking Iran alone. Similarly, U.S. Vice President JD Vance has hinted that the military option is not off the table. Iran, on the other hand, has shown willingness for talks solely on the nuclear issue. Tune into #Gravitas at 9 pm IST to find out more.