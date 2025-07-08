Train rams into school van in Cuddalore; 3 killed, several injured

In India's Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (Jul 8), two school students were killed after their school bus was hit by a speeding train this morning, around 7:45 am, said police officials from Cuddalore district . The school bus carrying four students attempted to cross the Railway level crossing gate when it was hit by Train No. 56813. Based on preliminary information, railway authorities say that the bus driver insisted on allowing the vehicle to pass through the railway gate as the railway gatekeeper proceeded to close it.