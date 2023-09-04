Trace the bass: Search launched for Paul McCartney's guitar | Entertainment News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
A global search has been launched to find Paul McCartney original Hofner - electric Bass guitar. Hofner has now launched a search to retrieve the lost item. The campaign known as the 'Lost Bass project' invites people to offer information about the Guitar whereabouts.

