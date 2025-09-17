/Toxic Air Causing 'Black Crusts' on Monument

Delhi’s Iconic Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is Facing a New Threat,--- The City’s Toxic Air Pollution is Causing a Black Crust to Form on Its Centuries-old Sandstone Walls,--- Accelerating the Monument’s Decay... A Recent Study Conducted by Scientists From IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, --- And Italian Universities Has Found That This Black Crust is Made Up of Gypsum, Quartz, and Heavy Metals Like Lead, Copper, and Zinc...