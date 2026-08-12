/Total Solar Eclipse 2026: Europe Witnesses Rare Celestial Spectacle After 20 Years

Millions across Europe are looking to the skies as the 2026 total solar eclipse creates a spectacular celestial event across parts of the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland and Spain. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves directly between Earth and the Sun, completely blocking the Sun’s disc for observers within the narrow path of totality. The Moon’s shadow temporarily darkens the sky, creating an extraordinary daytime spectacle. At maximum eclipse, totality is expected to last around 2 minutes and 18 seconds. The rare event has attracted huge crowds, with communities across Europe turning into viewing zones. The eclipse has also sparked a surge in demand for specialised eclipse glasses, with pharmacies, opticians and retailers reporting strong sales and some locations running out of stock.