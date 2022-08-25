Tomato flu: Suspected virus affecting kids in India under age of 5

Published: Aug 25, 2022, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
After Coronavirus and Monkeypox, there is a new virus that has emerged in India. Tomato flu or tomato fever has currently been reported in some parts of India. It affects kids under the age of 5.
