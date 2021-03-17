Today Tonight: 'Sikhs for Justice' group donates $10,000 to the United Nations

Mar 17, 2021, 11.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
On Tuesday (2 March), the separatist group 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ) claimed to donate $10,000 (more than Rs 7.33 lakh) to the United Nations Human Rights Council.
Read in App