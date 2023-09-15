Three women complete 'All-Castes Priests Training' in Tamil Nadu

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
For the first time, three young women are said to become Temple priests in India. These women have completed their training and will soon be designated as assistant priests at temples in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The women named S Ramya, S Krishnaveni, and N Ranjitha are expected to commence their duties in 2024.

