The company behind animatronics used for Hollywood blockbusters like "Free Willy," "Deep Blue Sea," and "The Abyss" is hoping its technology will transform marine parks for years to come by providing an alternative to live animals captured, bred, trained, and held in captivity. Design and engineering company Edge Innovations has been a film industry regular since the early 90s, but as moviemakers increasingly turn to computer-generated images, Edge has shifted focus to theme parks.