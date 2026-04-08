The Central Intelligence Agency reportedly deployed a classified technology known as “Ghost Murmur” during a high-risk rescue mission in Iran. According to reports, the tool uses advanced sensors and AI to detect the unique electromagnetic signature of a human heartbeat, allowing operatives to locate a downed American airman hidden in difficult terrain. This marked the first known operational use of the technology, highlighting a major leap in surveillance and battlefield rescue capabilities. However, details remain limited due to the classified nature of the system.