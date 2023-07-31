The Niger conundrum: Wagner group boss hails Niger coup

West African Regional bloc ECOWAS issued an ultimatum of one week to the military junta that took power in Niger earlier this week to return the country to constitutional normality. Similar scenes had played out in Mali and Burkina Faso, two of Niger’s neighbours, in recent years. A so-called “coup belt” of countries run by juntas and racked by conflict now stretches all the way from Mali in the west through the Central African Republic and Sudan in the east. Despite sanctions from regional blocs, what can save this region from further turmoil? WION's Eric Njoka talks to Dr. Oluwole Ojewale, security expert and regional coordinator for Central Africa at the institute for security studies in Dakar, Senegal.