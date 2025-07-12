Published: Jul 12, 2025, 21:45 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 21:45 IST
The Indian army gets Apache combat choppers!
The Indian Army is gearing up to deploy its first set of Apache attack helicopters on the western front. The AH-64E chopper is equipped with precision Hellfire missiles, helmet-controlled guns, and AI-powered sensors. It is designed for high-intensity warfare. This video highlights what makes this combat helicopter a gamechanger for India’s defence strategy.