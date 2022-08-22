The Good Life | Power Punch: Have you tried boxing as a workout?

Published: Aug 22, 2022, 08:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Are you bored of your mundane workout? Have you tried boxing? Are you curious to try it out? Priyanka Sharma decodes the benefits of boxing, the latest fashion trends and a lot more in this episode of The Good Life.
