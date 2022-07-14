The Full Context | United States: Commodity prices increasing every month

Published: Jul 14, 2022, 04:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Inflation in the United States of America is at a 40-year high. According to a government report released on Wednesday, inflation has hit 9.1 percent in the 12 months to June. Here at 'The Full Context', we decode this and more!
Read in App