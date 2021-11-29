The barrier-breaking fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

Nov 29, 2021, 05:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Off White's chief executive officer and founder Virgil Abloh passed away at 41 after battling cancer for years. Virgil Abloh was one of the top US fashion designers, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection.
