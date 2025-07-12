LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Tensions rise between DOJ and FBI over Epstein case files
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 15:00 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 15:00 IST
Tensions rise between DOJ and FBI over Epstein case files
Videos Jul 12, 2025, 15:00 IST

Tensions rise between DOJ and FBI over Epstein case files

Media reports reveal growing friction between the Justice Department and FBI over missing Epstein files, with key officials clashing and threats of resignation surfacing amid controversy.

Trending Topics

trending videos