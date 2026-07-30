/Telegram faces Australia action: Alleged extremist material accesible on platform

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 13:42 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 13:42 IST
Telegram is facing regulatory scrutiny in Australia over allegations that extremist and violent material remained accessible on the platform. Authorities are examining whether the messaging app complied with online safety requirements and adequately addressed concerns about harmful content. The case adds to growing global pressure on tech platforms to curb the spread of extremist material while balancing privacy and free speech.