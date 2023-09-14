Tech Titans urge AI regulation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Tech's most influential leaders have converged on Capitol Hill, and the message is clear: artificial intelligence needs a referee. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, alongside Mark Zuckerberg of Meta platforms and Sundar Pichai from Alphabet, joined forces with over 60 senators to discuss the pressing need for AI regulation.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos