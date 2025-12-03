/Tanzania's President Defends Brutal Crackdown on Post-Poll Protests

Published: Dec 03, 2025, 22:05 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 22:05 IST
Tanzania’s president has defended the police response to post-election protests, following nationwide criticism of excessive force used against demonstrators. Authorities argue the crackdown was necessary to maintain order, while rights groups are calling for independent investigations. This video outlines what triggered the unrest, how police responded, and the broader implications for civil liberties and political stability in Tanzania.