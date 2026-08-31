/Tamil Nadu: Welcome criticism but won't accept obscene remarks against women

Published: Sep 08, 2026, 24:20 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 24:20 IST
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay has drawn a line between political criticism and abusive language, saying he welcomes criticism but will not accept obscene or derogatory remarks against women. His comments come amid an increasingly charged political environment in Tamil Nadu, where personal attacks and political rhetoric are becoming a major point of contention. What does Vijay’s warning signal for his emerging political strategy?