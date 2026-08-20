/Tamil Nadu politics: Vijay escalates DMK showdown, vows to expose ‘corruption files’

The political battle between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the ruling DMK has intensified, with actor-turned-politician Vijay vowing to reveal alleged “DMK corruption files.” The war of words follows a dispute over alleged irregularities in road-laying projects, with leaders from both parties trading sharp accusations. As Tamil Nadu's political temperature rises ahead of future elections, the clash is emerging as a key confrontation in the state's evolving political landscape.