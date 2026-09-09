/Tamil Nadu: CAG report flags 14,416 government vehicles illegally transferred to private owners

Published: Sep 09, 2026, 13:35 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 13:35 IST
A fresh CAG audit has put Tamil Nadu's RTOs under the scanner. The report flags the illegal continued use of government vehicle number plates even after ownership changed hands — with 14,416 government vehicles found transferred to private owners without the mandatory re-registration process. The lapse means these vehicles may still be circulating with official plates despite no longer being government-owned, raising accountability questions about oversight at the state's Regional Transport Offices.